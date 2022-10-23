By CNBCTV18.com

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.

Diwali, the festival of lights, has arrived, and people all over the country are beaming with joy. It is one of the most important festivals for all Hindus and it’s celebrated across India, Nepal and other countries. It’s believed that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on this day, after 14 years in exile in the forest, after killing the demon King Ravana. The people of Ayodhya celebrated the day by lighting diyas or earthen lamps to welcome their beloved king. Since then, the day has been celebrated with great fanfare. The celebration of the day signifies the victory of light over darkness. The day also symbolises prosperity, wealth, happiness and the elimination of all evils in one’s life.

The festival of lights is indeed a lovely day to get together with your loved ones and to enjoy the festivities with family, friends and relatives. People dress up in new clothes to celebrate the festival. Delicious meals and sweets are also prepared, making the occasion even more enjoyable. On this occasion, gifts are also exchanged. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.

Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes

With the light of beautiful diyas and holy chants, may happiness and prosperity fill your life forever! Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Diwali!

May this Diwali, Endow you with opulence and prosperity, Wishing you a bright future in your life.

On this special occasion family and friends get together for fun. Wish laughter and fun to cheer your days, in this festive season of Diwali and always. Happy Diwali.

I hope this Diwali brings light to your life. Happy Diwali!

May this Diwali fill into our lives new hopes for the future and new dreams for tomorrow. With lots of love, wishing you a very Happy Diwali 2022.

Happy Diwali 2022: Messages

Light a lamp of love. Blast a chain of sorrow. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali.

Warm Diwali wishes for every happiness to you. May the warmth and splendour that are a part of this auspicious occasion, fill your life with happiness and bright cheer, and bring to you joy and prosperity, for the whole year.

Just like the colours of rangoli, hope this Diwali brings new smiles, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, and unbound happiness. Have a wonderful Diwali!

I hope you have a blessed, healthy, and prosperous Diwali. A very happy Diwali to you and your family!

May the millions of lamps of Diwali illuminate your life with happiness, joy, peace, and health. Wish you and your family a very prosperous Diwali.

Happy Diwali 2022: Quotes

“May the diyas light lead you onto the road of growth and prosperity. Happy Diwali!”

"Open your main entrance door and welcome Goddess Lakshmi wholeheartedly. I hope she will fullfill all your dreams. Wish you a very happy and wealthy Diwali.”

“No matter how little their light is, they can still light up the whole world and bring us out of our dark agonies. May the lights of Diwali play such a role in your life.”

“Shine like sparkles, glow like candles and burn all the negativity like crackers. Wish you all a very lovely & cheerful Diwali.”

“Light a lamp of Happiness! Blast a chain of sorrow! Shoot a rocket of prosperity! Wish you and your family SPARKLING DIWALI.”