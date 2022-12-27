Digital India Bill draft likely to miss December-end deadline, out early in 2023

The Digital India Act will subsume the Information Technology Act of 2000, which the ministry officials say is now obsolete and not at par with the legislative and regulatory requirements of this internet age.

The Digital India Bill, which will replacing the existing Information Technology Act, 2000, with an aim to regulate social media companies, OTT platforms, metaverse, blockchain, etc, is likely to miss its year-end deadline, a government official told CNBC-TV18. The Centre had aimed to release the draft of the Bill for public feedback by the end of this month.

According to the official, "Regulatory frameworks being developed for digital companies need more work and the draft is likely to be released for public comments early in 2023."

The Centre hopes to complete public and stakeholder consultation in time to table the Bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Bill is likely to introduce regulations for ensuring accountability of social media companies, especially for algorithms deployed to present content to users.

The Bill is also likely to introduce legal framework for blockchain, metaverse, and regulation for misinformation, digital fraud, content against national security interests, putting the onus on social media companies.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar had told CNBC-TV18 that the government wants the DNA and the architecture of all of these legislations rules to be built in a sense, the "Sabka Prayas" idea of the Prime Minister, with the industry, with public policymakers, with people who are views on this about what the future will be, and really make this a crowd-sourced sort of a model for legislation.

"Simplicity, and having multiple stakeholders be involved in the legislative process, creating the architecture and design of the law is what our outcomes were and I think this bill meets those objectives beautifully," the minister had said.

