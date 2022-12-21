Digital Engineering Awards – Celebrating brilliant minds and human ingenuity

The Winners Roundtable at the Digital Engineering Awards, moderated by Parikshit Luthra of CNBC TV 18 on the theme #EngineeringtheChange – The Practitioner’s View

In a world where technology is driving everything, digital engineering is at the core of how organizations differentiate their offerings and gain competitive advantages. To celebrate brilliant minds behind the exceptional digital engineering of our times and honor teams that open up a world of possibilities with their ingenuity, Information Services Group (ISG) and L&T Technology Services (LTTS), in association with CNBC TV18, hosted The Digital Engineering Awards (DEA) in December.

Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of LTTS, Michael P Connors, Chairman and CEO of ISG with Ajat Hukkoo, Vice President of Intel Corp and recipient of the Distinguished Digital Engineer Award

In a first-of-its-kind initiative for the global ER&D community, these awards recognized the engineering, R&D and technology prowess and work of those engineers who are consistently redefining innovation, developing new technologies for the benefit of their companies, stakeholders and communities, and championing the cause of sustainable change within their industries.

The leading global technology research and advisory firm, ISG, together with LTTS, which focuses on Engineering and R&D services, conceived these awards as a platform to acknowledge outstanding achievements in the R&D domain and to help global organizations give shape to their transformative ideas.

The inaugural edition of the Digital Engineering Awards attracted participation across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific from more than 70 global organizations – all market leaders in their respective industries spanning automotive, aerospace, industrials, plant engineering, telecom and hi-tech, and medical devices. More than 120 separate nominations were submitted for consideration.

The gala dinner and awards ceremony, held at the Hyatt Regency, Jersey City, USA, on the 13th December 2022, commenced with Samir Bagga, CMO, LTTS and Paul Gottsegen, President, ISG Research, setting the stage for what would follow.

Parikshit Luthra, Deputy Editor and Chief of Bureau, Network 18 with Ashlyn Dumas from ExxonMobil, who was recognized as Woman Engineer of the Year at the Digital Engineering Awards, 2022

Samir Bagga explained the ethos of the Digital Engineering Awards, “The Digital Engineering Awards seeks to become the leader in recognizing innovative and impactful work in digital engineering and inspire not only the next generation but peers and others in enterprises that can make a change.” Paul Gottsegen added, “Digital Engineering is a mega trend that ISG has been watching very closely because it is going to change the face of every industry.”

The hosts were pleasantly surprised to note that in the inaugural year itself, the platform had received 120 applications across 70 organizations – some large and well known and others that are small and medium disruptors – from across the globe.The awards evening also saw 2 panel discussions moderated by Parikshit Luthra, Deputy Editor and Chief of Bureau at CNBCTV18. The first round-table was with the award winners from Intel, Eaton and Dover Corp who lent their insights and perspectives to shed new light on many of the prevailing trends in the industry today which are helping bring to life new business models and exciting innovations. The second roundtable was an experience sharing session with the Jury members of the Digital Engineering Awards who revealed the rigorous behind the scenes evaluation process. These were followed by the actual awards function which recognized leading organizations and engineers who are making a tangible impact on the ER&D landscape.

The awards were presented in two categories – Engineering the Change (for organizations) and Engineer at Heart (for individuals) – across nine segments. There were four awards in the ‘Engineer at Heart’ category. These recognized maestros of the engineering world who, with their eye for detail, drive to innovate and passion to create, orchestrated sustainable change though their work.

The Winners Roundtable at the Digital Engineering Awards, moderated by Parikshit Luthra of CNBC TV 18 on the theme #EngineeringtheChange – The Practitioner’s View

Under the Engineering the Change category, there were five awards which felicitated the collective genius of the talented engineering teams who have risen to the futuristic challenges of today’s digital world and digitally engineered enhanced performance, holistic growth and a sustainable future for end customers.

All entries were evaluated on the strength of their innovation, value, delivery and impact, by a distinguished panel of judges, comprised of Dr. Marcos Kauffman, Director of the Institute for AME

at Coventry University; Greg Powers, Chief Innovation Officer, BayoTech; Gaurav Gupta, Partner ＆ Global Head, Digital Engineering, ISG; Steve Hall, President, ISG EMEA, and Partner, Digital Advisory Services and Prashant Kelker, Partner & Chief Strategy Officer, ISG.

After an intense evaluation process that began in early September 2022 and concluded in early December 2022, the winners were felicitated in the presence of Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of LTTS, Michael P Connors, Chairman and CEO of ISG, and Parikshit Luthra, Deputy Editor and Chief of Bureau at Network 18.

In his keynote address at the Digital Engineering Awards, Amit Chadha, CEO & MD, L&T Technology Services commented: “It is Engineering that truly has the power to change the world. Engineering and Digital are fusing together to solve day-to-day problems faced by millions across the world. We applaud the achievements of teams and individuals who have come together on this platform to showcase their work on Digital Engineering. This was a first of its kind event for the global ER&D family and I am sure we as a engineering community will reach even greater heights from here”.

Amit Chadha, CEO & MD at LTTS addresses the gathering at the Digital Engineering Awards function.

The five team awards in the Engineering the Change category went to:

A) Digital Transformation of the Year

Champion:

Openreach Ltd.

Challenger:

American Honda Motor Co., Inc./ Honda Marine

Microsoft

Commendable:

Airbus

Dover Corporation

Sky UK

B) Digital Engineering Project/ Program of the Year

Champion: Dover Corporation (Digital Customer Experience Program)

Challenger: ExxonMobil (Digital Reality Ecosystem), Openreach Ltd. (Project ORION by BT Digital for Openreach)

Commendable: Covestro AG (Covestro’s Digital Twin - Integrated Plant and Engineering Platform (iPEP)), DFP (Delta Flight Product’s SkyPulse)

C) Top Sustainability Initiative

Champion: Eaton Corporation (Eaton’s Positive Impact Framework)

Challenger: Airbus (AirScout)

D) Engineering Product of the Year

Champion: Nanoprecise Sci Corp (Nanoprecise’s Solution for Condition Monitoring and Sustainability)

Challenger: 5G Technologies USA Ltd. (BorgConnect® Smart Manufacturing Platform)

GE Healthcare (Revolution Aspire CT Scanner)

Commendable: Intel Corporation (Intel Blockscale ASIC), Komatsu UK Ltd (Komatsu’s K100 Quick Boom Change System), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (Snapdragon® X70 5G Modem–RF System)

E) Value Realization

Champion: Airbus (Prometheus)

Challenger: CN (CN Express Pass)

The individual awards from the Engineer At Heart category went to:

A) Distinguished Digital Engineer

Ajat Hukkoo, Intel Corporation

Michael Regelski, Eaton

B) Woman Engineer of the Year

Ashlyn Dumas, ExxonMobil

Lisa Czyszczewski, Phillips 66

Ola Shadiya Oluwadairo, Ph.D., Chevron

C) Digital Engineer of the Year

Emmanuel Daniel, Microsoft

Keith Johnston, Chevron

Venkatramanan Alagarsamy, Rolls-Royce

D) Innovator of the Year

Kieran Wallace, CEng MIMechE, Komatsu UK Ltd

The event, which succeeded in its mission to celebrate human ingenuity that is powering the modern world, was attended by leaders from over 30 global organizations.

This is a Partnered Post