Dharamik Hails Intraday Trading is the Most Profitable for Disciplined Traders

Susceptible to frequent market fluctuations and volatility, intraday trading requires equipping oneself with proper knowledge and strategy. For intraday trading, one has to take long or short positions in securities and squaring off the positions before the end of the trading hours. The tools, techniques and skills required for intraday or day trading are fundamentally different and the story of Gujarat based stock market analyst – Dharamik, stands as a testimony to it.

The story of its founder also forces many to believe in miracles. Dharamik was in tenth standard when he first started trading from his dad’s account and ended up blowing all the money in his account. It was a foregone conclusion that Science and Social Science were not the subjects that would help him in fulfilling his destiny that lay in Finance and Accounts. However, after completing high school, he told his parents that he would have nothing more to do with studies further. Despite that, when he started college, according to his parents’ wishes, he was fully aware of his career route and goals.

So, he started investing money in the stock market during his college days. In fact, he invested his fees for the second semester of college into the stock market and it turned out to be a good experience. This made him believe even more that his career lay in the stock market.

When he began doing normal regular trading, he first started learning from books and the good old internet! Soon, he was devising his own strategies through hit and trial method.

When he started posting his stock market analysis on his Instagram account, which now has 550k followers, people started showing their interest. Soon, Dharamik was getting messages from potential investors, seeking his advice for trading. Dharamik was only too eager to help!

Right after, he was beginning to take charge of and handle accounts in exchange for a share in the profit. This experience was life-changing. To propagate his knowledge of the market, he began to provide online training for stock market analysis and that too for free. However, to consolidate his growing expertise, he started offering membership plans for traders, which turned out to be a great idea. By this time, Dharamik was providing trade signals to his members with almost 90% accuracy. Today, Dharamik and his firm with 5000 plus active members is handling the accounts of many well-known businessmen in Gujarat.

In his opinion, “Intraday Trading is the most profitable thing if you are a disciplined trader.” With half a million people following Dharamik on Instagram, it can be safely said that this new age stock market analysis firm is working in the right direction as far as multiplying your money is concerned. Targeting a million traders’ community by 2024, Dharamik is set for a glorious future in the stock market industry.

