Dera Baba Nanak Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dera Baba Nanak Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dera Baba Nanak is an assembly constituency in the Gurdaspur district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab .

The Dera Baba Nanak legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Dera Baba Nanak was won by Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of the INC. He defeated SAD's Sucha Singh Langah.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Sukhjinder Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa garnered 60,385 votes, securing 42.83 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,194 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.85 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dera Baba Nanak constituency stands at 1,94,613 with 92,418 male voters and 1,02,187 female voters.

The Dera Baba Nanak constituency has a literacy level of 87 percent.