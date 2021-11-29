Delhi reopens schools, colleges, govt offices as air quality 'improves' slightly

The Delhi government on Monday resumed physical classes in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions and reopened government offices following an "improvement" in the air quality. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had urged government staff to use public transport. The government will also start a shuttle bus service from the Delhi Secretariat to ITO and Indraprastha metro stations for its employees.

On November 13, the city government had ordered the closure of all educational institutes, banned construction and demolition activities, and asked its employees to work from home to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects. On November 17, the ban was extended on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in Delhi

However, the ban on the entry of trucks , barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 3. Only CNG and electric trucks were allowed to enter Delhi from November 27.

Also read | A look at what happens when you breathe polluted air

Rai will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to review the air pollution situation in the capital, officials said. The minister will take stock of the situation with senior officials of the departments concerned and discuss steps that could be taken in addition to the existing restrictions on construction and truck entry, an official said.

The Supreme Court will also conduct a hearing on a plea pertaining to high levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on Monday.