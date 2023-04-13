Delhi Police’s ‘Hidayaat’, avoid usage of complex Urdu words while filing FIRs

The usage of 383 Urdu and Persian words have been barred while filing FIRs, diaries or chargesheets at a Delhi Police Station, according to a circular.

Ilzaam, Guzaarish, Inteqaam, Mujrim, Ikraar. These are not just names of Hindi films chosen in a random manner. Ilzaam, of course, was Govinda’s debut film and a box office hit while Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish bombed at the box office. But this article is not about that. The usage of these along with 378 other Urdu and Persian words have been barred while filing FIRs, diaries or chargesheets at a Delhi Police Station.

The Delhi Police sent out a stern message to all police stations, reminding them about the November 2019 circular to file FIRs in simpler language and avoid usage of complex Urdu or Persian words. The Police also referred to the list of complex words it had circulated then, and lamented about the lack of enough compliance.

So what’s the असलियत (reality)?

A PIL filed with Delhi HC way back in 2015 by advocate Amit Sahni had sought directions from the court to ensure that “archaic and difficult words and phrases of Persian and Urdu language” are replaced using simpler Hindi or English words. The reasons cited in the PIL were संगीन (intense):

Delhi Police uses difficult Urdu words and phrases for recording statement of witnesses, challan submissions, FIR registration etc.

People have the right to know and understand the charges or the proceedings they are involved in

It is not only cumbersome for Delhi Police officers, but also for accused/counsel and even judicial officers

Another PIL on the same matter was filed by Vishalakshi Goel in 2018

How did Delhi Police respond?

First, they opposed the PIL saying that the so called ‘archaic and difficult’ Urdu words were ‘widely understood even by a layman in Delhi’. The वजह (reason) cited by the Police in its affidavit was:

“The words used are neither archaic nor difficult but on the other hand replacement of these words in ‘Hindi’ as suggested in the petition would create a lot of difficulties, both for litigants and lawyers”

So that was the बयानात (statement) made by the Delhi Police in their opposition to the PIL.

But later, a circular was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police on November 20, 2019. It had asked all officials to use simple and comprehensible words while registering FIRs instead of Urdu and Persian ones. They had also sent a list of 383 Urdu and Persian words that were to be avoided and suggested their Hindi or English alternative.

What did the Delhi High Court do?

The Delhi High Court in November 2019 gave this जानिब (direction) to the Delhi Police. It asked them to refrain from mechanically using Urdu/Persian words while lodging FIRs. The court also observed that “not everybody is a doctorate in Urdu and Persian.”

The हुकुम (order) for the Delhi Police was to upload on its website a list of archaic Urdu and Persian words used during registering FIRs, filing chargesheets etc. But its तामिल (compliance) did not really come about.

So, today, the Delhi Police just reiterated to officials that they were to avoid using complex Urdu and Persian words while registering FIRs, challans and warned of disciplinary action in case of non-compliance.

Post Script: The Urdu words do not appear in the article co-incidentally. These words feature on the Ban List.

Here is the complete list of words that have been banned by the Delhi Police: