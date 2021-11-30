Delhi nursery admissions 2022-23: Application process to begin on Dec 15

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) announced today that the application process for nursery admissions in private schools will start on December 15. The admission process is quite similar to the one followed in previous years.

As per the DoE schedule, all private schools must upload their criteria for admission by December 14, with the application process beginning the following day. January 7 will the deadline to submit applications, while the schools will release the first list of selected students and the waiting list on February 4. If necessary, a second list will be released on February 21 and subsequent lists, if any, will be issued on March 15. The process will end on March 31, according to the schedule.

The DoE said this schedule will apply to admissions for entry-level classes in Delhi’s private schools — nursery, kindergarten or class I, depending on the school.

While schools have the freedom to formulate their admission criteria, the DoE has put in place conditions to prevent discrimination. These directions prohibit taking into account parents’ educational qualifications, consumption habits (food and drink), their professions/expertise, oral interviews or a preferential system, such as first-come-first-served.

It is common for many schools to allot points to applicants based on how far they live from the school, whether or not they have siblings in the same institute and if a parent is an alumnus.

The applicants must be 3, 4 and 5 years old for admission to nursery, kindergarten and Class I, respectively, as of March 31, 2022.

All schools must set aside 22 percent of their seats in these classes for students from economically weaker sections (EWS) and 3 percent for children with special needs. Admissions in these categories are conducted through a draw of lots, the schedule for which the directorate will release later.

The super-competitive admission process to entry-level classes for the 2021-22 academic year saw a major delay because of the pandemic, and had begun only in February.