Delhi gets second highest rainfall since 2007, but IMD says it is not due to monsoon

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini While northern parts of India including Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh receive heavy rainfall, the IMD has clarified they are not monsoon showers, but rain caused by a weather phenomenon.

The national capital of India received the second highest rainfall since 2007 on Sunday, the India Meteorological data said. The city witnessed non-stop rain, measuring 74mm which dropped the maximum temperature down by 10 notches, with the day-night temperature gap reaching a record low. The timing of the rain coincides with the withdrawal of monsoon, but the weather agency has clarified that the current rain in Delhi is post-monsoon rains caused by the interactions of a western disturbance.

The IMD in its latest forecast has also predicted a heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema over the next five days and in interior Karnataka and Telangana over the next two days.

(i) Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Tamilnadu & Rayalaseema during next 5 days and over Interior Karnataka during next 2 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 11, 2022

What is the cyclonic interaction of the western disturbance?

According to IMD, the western disturbance lies as a trough in mid and upper air with a deep trough of easterly wind at a lower level.

This has formed a trough in mid and upper tropospheric levels. At the same time, a cyclonic circulation over south Haryana and a neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels has formed.

The interaction of the western disturbance with the cyclonic circulation is causing heavy rains in several parts of Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, UP and Uttarakhand.

The troposphere is the lowest layer of the atmosphere, which is home to most of clouds, including rain-bearing clouds.

The trough is likely to cause widespread heavy falls and thunderstorms over Uttarakhand, Punjab, and West Uttar Pradesh in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh today as well.

In its latest update, the IMD has said that the withdrawal line of the southwest monsoon continues to pass through Uttarkashi, Agra, Gwalior, Ratlam, and Bharuch. Also, conditions are likely to become favourable for withdrawal from parts of northwest and central India in the next 4-5 days.

(ii) Conditions are very likely to become favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest & central India during next 4-5 days. pic.twitter.com/FctXsackKb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 11, 2022

The interaction of the western disturbance is likely to cause extremely heavy rainfall over West Uttar Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. In East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Tamil Nadu, very heavy rainfall is expected.

ALSO READ: Chief Justice of India UU Lalit names Justice DY Chandrachud his successor