Delhi eases COVID-19 restrictions amid decline in COVID-19 cases; check what's allowed, what's not

Schools, colleges, offices, and gyms in Delhi are all set to reopen from Monday as the number of new COVID-19 cases have started falling. While night curfew remains in force, it has been pushed back by an hour.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided to relax COVID-19 curbs in the national capital during a meeting chaired by Lt. Governor Anil Baijal. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the relaxation in curbs through a virtual press conference.

Fresh COVID-19 cases and positivity rates have slipped from the peaks the national capital had seen just a few weeks earlier. Gyms, spas, swimming pools and educational institutions have been allowed to reopen. Delhi gym owners had been protesting against not being allowed to open their premises. The easing of restrictions has brought much-needed relief to the pandemic-hit fitness industry.

Delhi Govt. decides to welcome children back in schools & colleges now



All schools (class 9 onwards), colleges, institutes, universities, coaching to reopen from 7th Feb



Nursery to class 8 from 14th Feb



Higher education to be completely in physical mode. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 4, 2022

Here is what is allowed in Delhi from next week:

Schools to be opened in a phased manner – Class 9 onwards from February 7 and nursery to Class 8 from February 14.

Colleges and other educational institutions to open with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Offices, both government and private, allowed to operate with 100 percent attendance

Drivers in car with no other passengers to be exempt from mask rules

Night curfew shifted to 11 pm to 5 am from 10 pm to 5 am

Gyms, spas and fitness centres to open in the city with restrictions.

Restaurants shall be allowed to remain open till 11pm.

Remaining restrictions:

Restaurants to still operate with 50 percent capacity

Weddings still have a maximum limit of 200 guests

Bars and cinema halls to function at 50 percent capacity

While the weekend curfew, odd-even rule for shops were done away with last week and shopping complexes were also allowed to open up. Public transport has also been running at full capacity.

Delhi recorded 2,668 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths, with a positivity rate of 4.3 percent on Thursday. The seven-day rolling average stood at 3,569 cases on February 2. While the Omicron-backed wave led to cases rising in record time to Delhi’s peak of the pandemic, cases have receded just as quickly.