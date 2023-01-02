The five accused have been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

A 20-year-old woman in Delhi was killed in the early morning of New Year’s Day after her scooter was struck by a car and then dragged for several kilometres. CCTV footage from the spot showed the car making repeat U-turns before the accident.

The five accused, Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishnan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27), claimed they weren’t aware of the girl’s body being dragged as the music in the car was loud. The accused fled, but were arrested through the registered car number.

The victim’s body was dragged for around 4 km, said Delhi Police. The victim's clothes had been ripped off and she suffered severe injuries. Her body was recovered on Sunday morning, Harendra Singh, DCP, Outer District said.

The victim worked as a part-time event manager and was returning home in Aman Vihar after a wedding event when the car hit her. An eyewitness stated that the car drove around in circles for 1-1.5 hours while dragging the body.

"I tried to stop them many times but they did not stop the vehicle. For about one and a half hours they carried the girl's body for about 20 km," Deepak Dahiya, who runs a confectionery shop on the road where the incident occurred, told news agency ANI.

Taking note of the incident Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to condemn the incident. "What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," he said in a Tweet in Hindi.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also spoke up on the matter. “My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into,” Saxena said in a tweet on Sunday night.

Meanhwile, the victim's mother said that he had a conversation with her daughter at 9 pm and was told by the 20-year-old that she would return home at around 3-4 am.