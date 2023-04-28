homenewsDealing room check: What's buzzing at the dealers' desk?

Dealing room check: What's buzzing at the dealers' desk?

By Nimesh Shah  |  Apr 28, 2023 4:25 PM IST (Published)
news | Apr 28, 2023 4:25 PM IST
Markets today ended at the day's high on the back of selective flows in large caps. Nifty continued to outperform with next resistance at 18,200 on the upside with strong momentum in mid cap and small cap indices.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Laurus Labs traded 5 percent higher today despite weak fourth quarter earnings declared yesterday, owing to large HNI flows. Stove Kraft saw strong delivery volume of late with a clean out trade expected from a leading domestic mutual fund soon.
ITD Cementation also witnessed buy flows at the HNI desk with high traded volumes today. Axis Bank could witness a large block deal soon from a private equity firm, post declaring its fourth quarter earnings yesterday.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags