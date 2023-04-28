Dealing room check: What's buzzing at the dealers' desk?

Markets today ended at the day's high on the back of selective flows in large caps. Nifty continued to outperform with next resistance at 18,200 on the upside with strong momentum in mid cap and small cap indices.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Laurus Labs traded 5 percent higher today despite weak fourth quarter earnings declared yesterday, owing to large HNI flows. Stove Kraft saw strong delivery volume of late with a clean out trade expected from a leading domestic mutual fund soon.
ITD Cementation also witnessed buy flows at the HNI desk with high traded volumes today. Axis Bank could witness a large block deal soon from a private equity firm, post declaring its fourth quarter earnings yesterday.