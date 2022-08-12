    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Deadline to apply for JEE-Advanced extended till 8 pm today

    IIT Bombay, which is conducting the crucial examination this year, also said this is the final deadline and there will be no extension thereafter.

    The deadline for registration for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced for admission to IITs has been extended till Friday 8 pm, IIT Bombay announced.
    "The deadline for JEE (ADV) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th Aug, 2022. This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents and exam city centre choices at https://jeeadv.nic.in by 8:00 PM today," the institute said.
    The registration for the exam began on Monday and was earlier scheduled to conclude on August 11 at 5 pm.
    The exam is scheduled for August 28. Around 2.62 lakh candidates from JEE-(Main) have qualified for the JEE-(Advanced), with the maximum coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.
