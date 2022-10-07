Data centre firm Yotta makes its foray into cybersecurity, launches suite of solutions

By Vijay Anand

Mini Yotta said it will be delivering "holistic, end-to-end protection from the evolving threat landscape across Infrastructure, Network, Web, Platform & Application layers".

Data centre company Yotta Infrastructure has launched a suite of enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions for businesses of varied scales.

In a press release, Yotta said it will be delivering "holistic, end-to-end protection from the evolving threat landscape across Infrastructure, Network, Web, Platform & Application layers".

Yotta’s Cybersecurity Solutions Suite is infrastructure-agnostic and secures enterprises’ digital assets regardless of where they are hosted — on-premise, multi-tenant colocation or public cloud, the release added. The cybersecurity services Business Unit will be headed by Rajesh Garg — Yotta’s Chief Digital Officer.

“With accelerated digital transformation and growing digital maturity, businesses are staring at the resultant evolving threats. Leaving no area unplugged, enterprises are increasingly demanding robust solutions that place the security of their digital initiatives ahead of the curve," Co-Founder and CEO Sunil Gupta said. that safeguards digital transformation at the granular level.”

According to the release, Yotta’s cybersecurity solutions portfolio comprises managed, subscription-based solutions that cover Governance & Risk Management, Platform Security, Security Testing Services, Cybersecurity Maturity Assessment, Application Security, Data Leak Prevention, Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) Protection, Managed Detection & Response (MDR), Endpoint Security and End-user Protection, among other areas. The services are offered in partnership with leading security companies like Check Point, Radware, Sectona, Virsec, Zeronsec, and more, the press release added.