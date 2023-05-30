Daimler and Toyota join forces in Japanese truck market

English
    By CNBCTV18.COM  May 30, 2023 1:45:54 PM IST (Published)

    Daimler Truck and Toyota will invest in the company equally and cooperate on the development of hydrogen and other technologies in areas such as connectivity and autonomous driving.

    Daimler Truck Holding AG and Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday they had entered a non-binding agreement to combine the businesses of their truck units in Japan.

    Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU), the businesses of Daimler-owned Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp and Toyota subsidiary Hino Motors Ltd would be combined under a holding company, they said in a statement.
    The shares of the new company are expected to be listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
