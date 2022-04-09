IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Moeen, Rayudu steady Chennai as Hyderabad struggle to break partnership

CSK vs SRH Live Match: Sundar strikes with 1st delivery!

CAUGHT! Smart bowling from Sundar as he starts with a straight delivery outside off and Uthappa doesn’t get enough power on the shot as he picks out Markram at long-on. Moeen Ali walks out and gets off the mark with a single. Gaikwad meanwhile gets down on one knee and slogs at the 5th ball but good work from Tripathi in the field keeps them down to 2 runs. Gaikwad then gives the fielders no chance as he connects powerfully on the last ball for FOUR. 7 runs and a wicket come from the over.

Chennai Super Kings 32/1 after 4 overs.