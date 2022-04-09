IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Moeen, Rayudu steady Chennai as Hyderabad struggle to break partnership

IPL 2022: Follow the live score and updates from match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 9.
FOUR! Width on offer from Jansen and Rayudu slashes hard to send the ball flying over backward point.
Marco Jansen [2.0-0-12-0] is back into the attack.
IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH: Another quiet over from Sundar!
While the CSK batters aren’t afraid to take on the pace of Malik, they’re much more wary of Sundar and are content with just grabbing singles against the spinner. The lack of pace makes clearing the long boundaries difficult and it looks like CSK’s strategy is to only rotate strike against Sundar. Just 5 runs come off the over.
Chennai Super Kings 68/2 after 10 overs.
IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH: Rayudu and Moeen get going!
Malik raps Rayudu on the pads with the 1st delivery as the batter is beaten for pace but it’s sliding down leg and they steal a leg bye. Moeen reaches out and uses the pace to guide the 3rd ball past point for FOUR. He then nudges the 4th ball through midwicket for 2 runs. Moeen tries to ramp the 5th ball but mistimes the shot for a single. Rayudu meanwhile gives Malik the charge on the last ball and lofts it over cover for FOUR. 12 runs come off the over.
Chennai Super Kings 63/2 after 9 overs.
FOUR! Rayudu skips down the track and smashes the full delivery over the man at cover.
FOUR! Moeen Ali reaches out and guides the full delivery past backward point to find the ropes.
CSK vs SRH Live Score: Chennai play it safe!
Both batters aren’t taking any unnecessary risks and stick to taking singles in the over. Moeen drives the 5th ball to long-on as Chennai reach the 50-run mark. Sundar ends with a poor full toss but Rayudu can only whip it towards the fielder at deep square leg for another single. Just 6 runs come off the over.
Chennai Super Kings 51/2 after 8 overs.
CSK vs SRH Live Score: Umrah Malik concedes just 4!
Excellent start from the speedster Malik as he starts off with two dots in a row to Rayudu. The pressure shows as Rayudu slashes at the 3rd ball and gets lucky as a thick edge flies past the keeper for FOUR. Malik responds really well as Rayudu is beaten for pace on the next two balls before getting rapped on his pads with the final delivery. Just 4 runs come off the over.
Chennai Super Kings 45/2 after 7 overs.
FOUR! Rayudu gets a thick outside edge and the pace from Malik sends it flying past the keeper for four.
Umran Malik, right-arm fast, comes into the attack.
CSK vs SRH 2022 Live: Excellent start from Natarajan!
BOWLED! Natarajan starts off with a perfect inswinger which leaves Gaikwad bamboozled as the ball sneaks past his inside edge to shatter the stumps. Rayudu gets a big inside edge on the 2nd ball but it bounces past the stumps. He then gets off the mark with a single. Moeen flicks the 4th ball through square leg and despite a late dive from Bhuvi it goes for FOUR. Natarajan closes out the over with two dots. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.
Chennai Super Kings 41/2 after 6 overs.
FOUR! Moeen Ali flicks the ball through backward square leg and Bhuvi puts in a valiant effort at the edge of the boundary but cannot keep it in.
Ambati Rayudu, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
Beautiful delivery from Natarajan as he strikes with his 1st delivery. He gets the ball to swing back into the right-hander and sneak between bat and pad to crash into the stumps.
Gaikwad b T Natarajan 16 (13)
T Natarajan, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.
CSK vs SRH 2022 Live: Jansen keeps up the pressure!
Excellent over from Janson as he concedes just 4 runs. Moeen can’t find the gap on the 1st ball and has to take evasive action as Jansen bangs the 2nd ball short. Moeen nudges the 3rd ball through midwicket for 2 runs. Jansen sends down two more dots before Moeen flicks the final delivery to deep midwicket for 2 more.
Chennai Super Kings 36/1 after 5 overs.
Marco Jansen [1.0-0-8-0] is back into the attack.
CSK vs SRH Live Match: Sundar strikes with 1st delivery!
CAUGHT! Smart bowling from Sundar as he starts with a straight delivery outside off and Uthappa doesn’t get enough power on the shot as he picks out Markram at long-on. Moeen Ali walks out and gets off the mark with a single. Gaikwad meanwhile gets down on one knee and slogs at the 5th ball but good work from Tripathi in the field keeps them down to 2 runs. Gaikwad then gives the fielders no chance as he connects powerfully on the last ball for FOUR. 7 runs and a wicket come from the over.
Chennai Super Kings 32/1 after 4 overs.
FOUR! Gaikwad is growing in confidence as he connects with a big slog-sweep for a one-bounce four.
Moeen Ali, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
It's a 150th appearance for captain Ravindra Jadeja in Yellow today.
Sundar lures Uthappa into a big shot as he tosses it up outside off. Uthappa tries to fetch it but doesn't get enough power on the shot as Markram does well to take a safe catch at long-on.
Uthappa c Markram b Washington Sundar 15 (11)
Washington Sundar, right-arm off break, comes into the attack.
CSK vs SRH Live Match: Sunrisers continue to leak boundaries!
Uthappa slices the 1st ball over point and once again SRH do well in the field to cut off the boundary as the batters pick up 3 runs. Both batters grab singles off the next 2 balls. Bhuvi does well to force Gaikwad into defensive blocks on the next 2 deliveries. However, the last ball is a well outside off and Gaikwad slices hard for FOUR. 9 runs come off the over.
Chennai Super Kings 25/0 after 3 overs.
FOUR! Width on offer from Bhuvi and Gaikwad slices it with authority through backward point.
IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH: Gaikwad gets going!
Gaikwad tucks the 2nd ball from Janson to the leg-side for a quick single. Uthappa pulls the 4th delivery through backward square leg and Umran Malik does well to cut off the boundary forcing them to run 3. Gaikwad meanwhile shows superb timing as he drives the last ball beautifully for FOUR. 8 runs come off the over.
Chennai Super Kings 16/0 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Great timing from Gaikwad as he drives the last ball of the over through the gap at cover.