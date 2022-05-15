CSK vs GT Top Fantasy League Picks: Here's a look at the top performers from both sides to help you finalize your Fantasy Teams

Top Batting Picks: Devon Conway was unlucky to walk back on a duck in the last game but the Kiwi batter has been in impressive form with scores of 87, 56 and 85* prior to the game against Mumbai. GT’s opener Shubman Gill is also a man in form and is their leading scorer with 384 runs from 12 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Hardik Pandya bowled again in the last game and the GT captain is a value addition with 4 wickets and 344 runs to his name. Moeen Ali is another player who can contribute handsomely on both fronts and has 130 runs from 8 games to go with 6 wickets.

Top Bowling Picks: Mukesh Choudhary bowled impressively in the last game and has 16 wickets from 11 games this season. Mohammed Shami (16 wickets) and Rashid Khan (15 wickets are GT’s top two wicket-takers this season and will be expected to play key roles.