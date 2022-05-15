Follow the live score and updates from match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and Sunday, May 15.
David Miller (Gujarat Titans): It has been a really good season, I’ve managed to play a string of games together and try and get some successful format together, just sticking to my blueprint and giving myself the best chance, I’ve been putting my hand up when needed and as a team we have won games we shouldn’t have won. In this tournament it goes a long way when you’ve won a few like that and we’ve won about four of those. We’ve all put our hands up at different, important stages of the game and that’s probably been the success for us this season as a team. (On finishing games) You live and you learn is the first lesson, you make many, many mistakes over your career, but I think it is just about being in the moment and really giving yourself the best chance to actually perform, no point giving your wicket away early doors. You can’t score runs watching from the sidelines. For me particularly, it is about giving myself the best chance and at the end we’ve seen many times in this game anything is possible to chase down. (On staying motivated) It is very valid question because we have done very well, I think the next two games we want to finish top two on the table and remain with our confidence high, it is really important to finish the group stages in the top two, and stick to what has worked for us- keeping things simple, playing as a team and just enjoying ourselves.
Hardik Pandya (GT Captain): We would have batted first too. There are two options. We can come in today and let things drift away and the second thing is we can show we can play like a number one team, show our character no mater what the pitch or the heat is like. Same team for us.
MS Dhoni (CSK Captain): We will bat first. It's very hot. The wickets have been used quite a bit so it will slow down. Hope it stays the same throughout or slows down in the second half of the game. Theekshana the way he has come in and contributed. Conway at the top order have been positives. We have a lot of changes. Robbie, Rayudu, Bravo, Theekshana are missing. Jaggi, Solanki, Santner, Matheesha are playing.
CSK vs GT Playing XIs: Unchanged line-up for Gujarat while Chennai have three changes with 19-year-old Sri Lankan seamer Matheesha Pathirana and 22-year-old spinner Prashanth Solanki making debuts.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeesan, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (WK & C), Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana and Mukesh Choudhary.
CSK vs GT Toss: MS Dhoni wins the Toss, Chennai Super Kings will bat first.
Both Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are out in the middle for the Toss. Remember three of the last five matches have been won by the team chasing so it'll be interesting to see what the captain winning the Toss decides to do. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
CSK vs GT Pitch Report: Danny Morrison in his assessment of the playing conditions at the Wankhede Stadium says, "Humidity will always be a factor. There is a 60m side boundary on one side. The pacers do get bounce but the spinners get turn because of this famous red soil here at the Wankhede. The pitch is dry and there is some grass to hold it together. If the spinners get it right they could be a challenge. Day games the spinners can have a say, possibly more than the pacers."
CSK vs GT Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two teams to line-up today. Stay tuned for the final Playing XI with the Toss coming up at 3 PM
Chennai Super Kings (Predicted XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary.
Gujarat Titans (Predicted XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.
CSK vs GT Top Fantasy League Picks: Here's a look at the top performers from both sides to help you finalize your Fantasy Teams
Top Batting Picks: Devon Conway was unlucky to walk back on a duck in the last game but the Kiwi batter has been in impressive form with scores of 87, 56 and 85* prior to the game against Mumbai. GT’s opener Shubman Gill is also a man in form and is their leading scorer with 384 runs from 12 games.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Hardik Pandya bowled again in the last game and the GT captain is a value addition with 4 wickets and 344 runs to his name. Moeen Ali is another player who can contribute handsomely on both fronts and has 130 runs from 8 games to go with 6 wickets.
Top Bowling Picks: Mukesh Choudhary bowled impressively in the last game and has 16 wickets from 11 games this season. Mohammed Shami (16 wickets) and Rashid Khan (15 wickets are GT’s top two wicket-takers this season and will be expected to play key roles.
CSK vs GT Live: What happened the last time these two teams met in IPL 2022?
It was Gujarat who emerged victorious when the two sides met earlier this season, mainly thanks to an inspired display from David Miller. Ruturaj Gaikwad (73 off 48 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (46) helped CSK post a decent total of 169/5 after being invited to bat. Gujarat were then off to a rocky start with the CSK bowlers striking early to reduce them to 48/4 in just 8 overs. However, Miller (94 not-out off 51 balls) and Rashid Khan (40 off 21 balls), who was captaining the side in place of the injured Hardik Pandya, both played blinders to seal victory despite a lethal spell from Dwayne Bravo (3/23).
Good day for Cricket at the Wankhede Stadium today!
CSK vs GT Team News:
CSK Team News: There have been rumours of a fall-out between former captain Ravindra Jadeja and the CSK management, fueled by the fact that both Jadeja and CSK unfollowed each other on social media. Jadeja is set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a rib injury.
GT Team News: Gujarat have no injury concerns but might be eager to rest a few key players and give the youngsters in the squad a chance to impress.
CSK vs GT Full Squads: Here's a reminder of the full roster for both sides ahead of this exciting clash
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (C), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron and Yash Dayal.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary.