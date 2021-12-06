Crypto scams: Five ways to identify legit crypto coins

The cryptocurrency market is bubbling with energy with new coins debuting almost every month. There were roughly 8,711 cryptocurrencies in the $2.61 trillion crypto market as of December 3. But the euphoria is also making it increasingly difficult to keep a check on the authenticity of crypto tokens, and investors often fall for scams.

The Squid Game token is one such example. The coin, launched following the immense popularity of a Netflix show of the same name turned out to be a scam. The Squid Game token both zoomed and crashed in the span of a few days of launch as the developers absconded with tokens worth millions of dollars.

The fear of missing out (FOMO) factor in crypto markets is a trap for gullible investors who invest in these speculative currencies with no fundamentals without much research. They are left with worthless coins and no legal recourse.

However, there are always red flags that can save investors from potential scams. As with other investments, the most critical aspect is researching well, and trusting only reliable sources of information.

Here are some basic checks through which investors can identify the fake tokens from the legit ones:

Look for the website and whitepaper of project: This is the best way to ensure that the This is the best way to ensure that the cryptocurrency you are investing in is legitimate. Every token publishes a whitepaper explaining all underlying fundamentals and technologies involved in the design of the blockchain backing that token. It can be found on the official website of the blockchain developer.

The token name, creator address, contract source code etc are some important details that most genuine tokens publish for transparency. If these are missing then it is something to be careful about.

Track the creators: It is important to know as much as possible about the creators. There should be enough information available about them on social platforms. It is a cause for concern if the creators are anonymous.

Be mindful of impostors: It is also well known that investors trust the opinions of eminent personalities. Swindlers often create fake videos starring such prominent faces and mislead investors with false information. In such cases, delving deeper often helps. Investors should trace information to its source to verify its credibility.

Watch out for promises of high returns in little time: Every investor should bear in mind any investment needs time to grow in value. Moreover, volatile cryptocurrencies that display extreme price swings do exist. Scammers use such traits to their advantage and promise surreal returns within short spans of time. Phishing emails and social media handles are typically used by fraudsters to entrap gullible first–time investors.

Keep an eye on the URLs: Most cases of fraud involve unsafe websites. If a ‘lock icon’ does not appear in the address bar next to the website, it is unsafe to be on that site. Moreover, also check if the URL uses ‘https’ and not ‘http’ as the latter is unsecured. Phoney site URLs, for example, may use the letter ‘O’ and the number ‘0’ interchangeably as the difference is difficult to spot. Vigilance is the key to avoid getting defrauded.

Websites like CoinMarketCap offer all the publicly available information needed to verify that a cryptocurrency is legitimate. Also, make it a point to check whether it is trading on the popular exchanges like WazirX, CoinDCX and CoinSwitch Kuber as they perform their due diligence as well. Taking a cautious approach could be time-consuming but is also lifesaving.

