Cricket Australia renews deal with HCLTech to expedite digital transformation

Cricket Australia (CA) has renewed its partnership with global technology company HCLTech for its forthcoming phase of digital transformation. The company will assist CA in bringing about immersive digital experiences to fans, players, partners, volunteers, and employees across the world on a five-year contract.

“Engagement with our fans and community is of the utmost importance for Cricket Australia. We are focused on keeping people engaged in the sport from the moment they first pick up a bat and ball or watch a game,” Australian Cricket Technology General Manager Daniel Elliot claimed in the official statement.

#NewsFlash | Cricket Australia selects HCLTech to accelerate digital transformation pic.twitter.com/5FegPAhuF8 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 15, 2023 Another five years teaming up with @hcltech to evolve our digital products and create world-class experiences for fans, participants and volunteers around the country 🤝 pic.twitter.com/aAzUqRo4gY — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 15, 2023

Elliot added, “HCLTech has already supported us in transforming our tech stack and improving Australian Cricket’s participant and fan digital experiences. The extension of this partnership and the world-class technology it provides will help cricket maintain and improve its place as the leading sport in the country.”

HCLTech will be uplifting CA’s digital platform and execute automation and analytics through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

One of their key objectives will be to ensure that applications such as Cricket Australia Live and PlayCricket continue to be popular amongst cricket aficionados Down Under.

Michael Horton, Executive Vice President and Country Manager, Australia, and New Zealand, HCLTech, mentioned, “We are excited to have been chosen as a digital transformation partner once again by Cricket Australia. Technology is transforming how we access and engage with sports and HCLTech is committed to delivering future-ready solutions to support Cricket Australia’s objective to deliver seamless experiences to its stakeholders and communities.”

Previously, the two entities have collaborated to bring about tech-oriented solutions for Australian cricket through data scientists, developers, tech innovators, and sports enthusiasts. The App Store rating of the Cricket Australia Live application has shot up from 2.2 to 4.7 courtesy of their partnership with HCLTech.