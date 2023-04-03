COVID-19 situation tightens as India reports 3,641 fresh cases; Maharashtra, MP record spike

There were also 11 new deaths reported in India since yesterday - three in Maharashtra and one in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan each. Kerala reconciled fourth deaths, data suggested.

India recorded 1,830 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours bringing the active caseload in the nation to 20,219 as of Monday morning, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

There were also 11 new deaths reported in India since yesterday - three in Maharashtra and one in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan each. Kerala reconciled fourth deaths, data suggested.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.12 percent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 2.45 percent.

India's cumulative cases now stand at 4,47,26,246 or 44.7 million. A total of 5,30,892 people have died in India due to the coronavirus.

The active cases now comprise 0.05 percent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 percent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 44.1 million (4,41,75,135) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry website, 2.20 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

Experts have said that the new XBB.1.16 variant of the virus could be driving the surge, but there is no need to panic. People should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of the vaccines, they say.

Maharashtra: Nashik records spike in cases

Maharashtra's Nashik district recorded 33 new cases of coronavirus that raised its tally of infections to 4,82,721 on Monday, an official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the count of recoveries reached 4,73,343 after 39 patients recovered during the day, he said.

With this, the district currently has 74 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,76,345 were from Nashik city, 1,79,822 from other parts of the district, 14,076 from Malegaon and 8,562 from outside the district, he added.

Madhya Pradesh reports surge

With 35 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the state of Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a surge. State capital Bhopal recorded nine fresh cases too. There are no serious patients, a hospital official said.

Reacting to the news, Bhopal District Hospital's Superintendent Rakesh Shrivastava acknowledged that cases have increased but assured people that there is no need to panic.

"The administration is fully prepared and there is complete arrangement in the hospital," Shrivastava said.

ICU beds of the hospital are ready for coronavirus patients and six wards are kept for isolation, he said.

He added that the hospital will participate in the COVID-19 mock drills scheduled nationwide on April 10-11.

Delhi reports highest spike in 7 months

Delhi reported 429 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest in more than seven months, according to data released by the city health department. The positivity rate also increased to 16.09 percent.

The city also reported one COVID-19 -related death. The health bulletin, however, stated that the primary cause of death was not COVID-19. The total death toll in Delhi due to COVID-19 stands at 26,530.

Currently, 87 of the 7,989 beds are occupied in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi, while 879 patients are in home isolation, according to the health department. The number of active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 1,395.

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and is "prepared to face any eventuality," said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. He assured that the city government is taking all the necessary steps. The city health ministry had recommended those with COVID and flu-like symptoms wear masks.

With agency inputs.