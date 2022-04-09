All adults across India will now be eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Sunday for a price at private vaccination centres . The Union Ministry of Health announced that the third dose of the vaccine program, which is being called a precautionary dose, can be taken by all adults at private centres.

“It has been decided that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres,” the ministry said.

The health ministry also cleared the air among some people regarding the booster dose, saying that there will be no cocktail of vaccines and precaution dose will be the same vaccine that was used for the first and second doses.

It also allowed the private vaccination centres to impose a service charge on vaccination up to Rs 150. This is in addition to the cost of the vaccine.

All 18+ individuals who have completed nine months after administration of the second dose are eligible for the Precaution Dose, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said on Twitter.

Unlike the precautionary doses which were first opened to health workers, frontline staff, and senior citizens, the booster dose will not be available for free to other adults. The Serum Institute of India-made Covishield is expected to cost Rs 600.

“End-users will pay Rs 600 for the booster dose and the hospitals will get at (sic) discounted price,” Adar Poonawalla said in a statement.

To register for the dose, individuals will need to log in to the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app through their registered mobile number and Aadhaar card. Users will then be able to choose the date and vaccination centre of their choice, booking a slot per their convenience. Users will need to carry a receipt of the booking as well as a photo ID with them to the vaccination centre.

