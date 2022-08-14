COVID-19 updates: India sees dip in active cases, reports 14,092 new infections

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,09,566, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.According to the ministry, 207.99 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 that year.

India added 14,092 new coronavirus infections taking the virus tally to 4,42,53,464, while the number of active cases fell to 1,16,861, according to data updated on Sunday by the Union Health Ministry. A total of 5,27,037 people have died, including 41 deaths reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 am.

The government reported that the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 percent, while the active cases make up 0.26 percent of all infections. In the last 24 hours, there has been a decline of 2,403 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload. According to the ministry, the weekly positivity rate was 4.57 percent and the daily positivity rate was 3.69 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,09,566, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 207.99 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 that year.

On May 4, 2021, it passed the grim milestone of 2 crore, and on June 23, 2021, it passed three crore. On January 25 of this year, the four-crore threshold was crossed. Nine deaths were from Delhi, five from Karnataka, three from Gujarat and West Bengal, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one from Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, and Uttarakhand are among the 29 new fatalities.

With COVID-19’s symptoms now appearing to be closer to seasonal flu or the influenza virus, testing rates have fallen. Knowing that symptoms like fever, coughing, and headache are also COVID-19 symptoms means that individuals should take the necessary steps to get themselves tested to avoid spreading the infection to others.

A recent survey by LocalCircles, a digital community-based platform, found that over 60 percent of respondents in Delhi-NCR did not get tested for COVID-19 despite having symptoms in just the past 30 days. Many experts suggest that cases are wildly underreported as a result of the symptoms being milder.

(With inputs from PTI)