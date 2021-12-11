COVID-19: No entry to bars, malls and movies in TN district without vaccination

The Madurai district administration in Tamil Nadu has issued order prohibiting unvaccinated members of the public from entering multiplexes, malls, liquor shops and other public places. The order was issued by Madurai district collector Aneesh Sekar, who also said he has put in measures to send those unvaccinated to the closest immunisation centre, reported ANI.

This order comes on the heels of a meeting yesterday, in which the TN health minister told educational institutions to implement the vaccine mandate strictly and not allow unvaccinated students to enter their premises.

Recently, nine students from Anna University tested positive for COVID-19.

Friday's meeting was chaired by the state Medical and Family Welfare minister MA Subramanian and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sekar Babu and was attended by of top officials of various universities and colleges.

During the meeting, Subramanian told the representatives of institutions to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocol on their campuses -- including wearing masks, following social distancing norms and conducting classes in a staggered manner to avoid crowding.

He cited lack of vaccination of students was one of the reasons for the decision. "Till date, only 46 percent of students in Tamil Nadu have received the first dose of the vaccine while 12 percent got the second," he said.