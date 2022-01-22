COVID-19: No call as yet on resuming offline schools in Pune; UP govt extends closure till Jan 30

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said no decision has been taken regarding resumption of physical classes at schools in Pune district as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. After attending a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the district, Pawar said a decision will be taken next week.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the closure of educational institutions, including schools, till January 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases in the state. The closure of all educational institutions has been extended till January 30 and online classes will continue, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Maharashtra deputy CM Pawar said police have been directed to keep a watch on the number of people gathering at tourist places and in case of crowding, further restrictions will be imposed, he said. Bhimasahankar Temple and holy places that come under Ashtavinayak will be open for devotees, he said.

Also read:

He said swimming pools and playgrounds will be open to sportspersons and people who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Apart from this, tourist places such as Lonavala and Singhagad will be thrown open to limited number of visitors in order to sustain small business operating at these locations, said Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district.

Talking about vaccination in the district, Pawar said, booster doses for people above the age of 60 will be available on Saturdays and Sundays, while vaccination for other age groups will be carried out on weekdays.

At least 51 percent of the children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pune district and 75 percent have taken the dose in rural Pune, the minister said.

He further said that though the number of COVID-19 cases were increasing, only 1.5 percent patients are being treated at hospitals. "The government hospital has plenty of space available and even the jumbo hospital is ready. Most patients are taking treatment at home," he said.