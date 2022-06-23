India registered 13,313 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours — highest in 119 days — pushing the nationwide caseload to 4,33,44,958. It is the second time in a week that the country has reported over 13,000 cases. The last time was on June 18 when 13,216 were registered for the first time in 113 days.

The maximum number of COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala with 4,224 infections being reported in the last 24 hours. This was followed by Maharashtra with 3,260 cases, Delhi with 928 cases, Haryana with 527 cases, Karnataka with 676 cases, Tamil Nadu with 771 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 678 cases.

The country's active caseload has mounted to 83,990 after 2,303 more active cases were added to the tally in the 24 hours. As of Thursday morning, the active cases comprise 0.19 percent of total infections.

With this, the country's daily positivity rate dropped to 2.03 percent a day after it jumped to 3.94 percent. Kerala reported the highest positivity rate at 16.69 percent, followed by Goa at 12.77 percent and Maharashtra at 12.32 percent. The weekly positivity rate was at 2.81 per cent.

Moreover, 10,972 more people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,27,36,027. The recovery rate now stands at 98.6 percent.

On the vaccination front, 196.62 crore vaccines have been administered across the country under the nationwide vaccination drive. India administered 14,91,941 vaccines in the last 24 hours.

Amid the rising COVID-19 tally, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting with the core team of experts on Thursday. Sources to news agency ANI confirmed that the meeting will be held in physical format in the afternoon.

In the last meeting, Mandaviya had said, "COVID-19 is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of COVID in some states. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget COVID Appropriate behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent the spread of the infection."