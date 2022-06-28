India sees nearly 31% drop in COVID-19 cases with 11,793 new infections

India registered 11,793 fresh COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its Tuesday update. With fresh infections, the nation's overall caseload has mounted to 4,34,18,839. Tuesday's tally was 30.93 percent lower than that reported the previous day.

Kerala reported the maximum number of infections with 3,206 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. This was followed by Maharashtra with 2,369 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,461 cases, Delhi with 628 cases and Karnataka with 617 cases.

With this, the daily COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.49 percent and the weekly positivity rate touched 3.36 percent. The daily test positivity rate was the highest in Kerala at 18.05 percent, followed by Mizoram at 15.07 percent and Goa at 14.30 percent.

Meanwhile, the active caseload increased by 2,280 to 96,700 in the last 24 hours. As of now, the active caseload comprises 0.22 percent of the total caseload. Also, 9486 more people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing total recoveries to 4,27,97,092. The recovery rate now stands at 98.57 percent.

On the vaccination front, 19,21,811 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,97,31,43,196 people have been vaccinated across the country under the national vaccination programme.