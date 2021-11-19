Cooperate or face arrest: MP govt warns top Amazon officials in drugs case

Senior Amazon officials in India have been warned by the Madhya Pradesh government of possible action over the alleged sale of drugs on the portal.

The BJP government in the state said failure to cooperate could warrant action against Amazon’s managing director and the chief executive officer, Hindustan Times reported.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the matter of Amazon being used for transportation of ganja (marijuana) is very serious and has asked the company officials to cooperate. “If they will not cooperate, we will arrest them and we will not allow such activity,” he said.

Last week, the police in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district busted a group of drug peddlers, who were selling marijuana from Visakhpatnam through Amazon in return for cash. The state home minister said a company registered with the e-commerce website would pass the marijuana off as stevia leaves.

With the matter still under investigation, Amazon’s advocate Sumant Narang refused to comment on the issue.

Mishra drew attention to the lack of regulation of e-commerce portals, saying, “there are no rules and guidelines regarding online shopping sites. Even arms can be supplied through e-commerce websites.”

He also said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in MP will look to set rules for online shopping platforms to ensure that they are not misused.