Cochin Shipyard Q4: Execution challenges, shares tumble 10% on weak performance

The shipbuilding segment revenues are lower by 55 percent to Rs 436 crore and reported losses of Rs 88 crore at operating level for the fourth quarter. The ship repairs segment revenues decline 42 percent to Rs 146 crore.

Cochin Shipyard shares tumble 10 percent in trade on May 22 as the ship building and repairs company reported weak performance in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23. Consolidated revenues declined 50 percent year on year to Rs 600 crore, while the company declared losses of Rs 64 crore on an operating level. The net profitability nosedives 86 percent to Rs 39 crore during the quarter.

Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2022-23.

The quarter witnessed execution challenges and changes in its order composition in the fourth quarter. It will now be crucial to watch for development around IAC-2 (IAC-Indigenous Aircraft Carrier).

The stock is trading 10 percent lower in trade on May 22 at noon. Since start of calendar year 2023, the stock is down 8 percent.