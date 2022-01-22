Coach Soch: Exiting an organisation with grace 

To question is to think. To think is to introspect. To introspect is to seek. To seek is to be aware. To be aware is when the journey begins. Many professionals, including senior leaders and co-founders have reached their work position based on their talent, skills, etc. Many professionals, including senior leaders and co-founders have reached their work position based on their talent, skills, etc.

But it all gets tested with one single act -- the ability to leave that organisation for the next gig. ‘Leaving’, ‘exit’, ‘resign’ are three words that mean the same thing, but each word seems to set a different context or tone of voice, though it is the same act!

How an individual leaves a firm/position showcases the person’s character.

How one gets into one’s own web of lies is a sad plight. It is a common one, even at the leadership level.

Pathetic lies, loony excuses, out-of-place excuses don’t show good character.

For example, blaming a family member’s so-called poor health might evoke initial goodwill and even offer of support from an organisation, but once that lie is discovered, it all crumbles.

Lying about one’s interest in becoming an entrepreneur is also becoming a fad. But don’t underestimate your current organisation’s market intelligence and ability to gauge that you are actually lying and joining a competitor.

You can beat all the HR technicalities of garden leave, having adequate gap between two roles, having a commercial contract in your spouse’s name, etc. But eventually, you have signed up for resentment and for losing all the positive goodwill you had generated with your erstwhile colleagues.

For a business leader who commands the respect of his team and clients, to lie about something that one considers private and weeping copiously to increase the drama-value would evoke kindred spirit initially.

But give it a few months, once that leader has joined the competition and the ex-employer discovers the lies.

Would anyone, especially the clients, trust that leader anymore?

The new organisation might benefit from short-term perspective, but in the long-run, what’s the assurance that this leader won’t dump the firm with a similar act for another ?

Grow up wisely

To accept your current will to change to a new firm or role elsewhere is critical. To communicate it to your current employer, without creating resentment or burning bridges, is another ask.

Do you expect your current boss or firm to create nuisance for you by delaying your last date at work?

Do you worry that your peers or seniors will give poor references about you?

Do you worry that your success in getting a new job, with incremental salary and title, would make your peers or boss jealous?

Do you worry about undue or unfair perceptions being formed?

Resignation need not mean burning any bridges. It can be done with grace and mutual respect. After all, every individual has an aspiration, both in personal and professional space.

Good organisations respect individual decisions about their career. If they cannot offer what the individual is capable of and what (s)he wants in that career path, then mutual separation is not a bad thing.

As much as individuals, especially senior leaders, behave poorly while exiting organisations, even firms behave poorly with individuals. There are learnings from many such instances.

Especially if you are in a competitive industry segment, moving out with negativity won’t augur well for anyone.

If you are an entrepreneur, how will you feel if your colleague leaves your platform, after lying about the reasons?

How will you react?

Should you even react or have a negative view of the individual?

After all the lying or faking a cause to leave the platform, how will you feel when you bump into your erstwhile colleagues in a client’s office reception or at the airport or in an industry seminar?