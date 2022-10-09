CNN-News18 Indian of the Year: Biggest achievements this year to be recognised on Wednesday

By Vijay Anand

CNN-News18 is gearing up to present the 2022 edition of its flagship awards programme, Indian of the Year, on Wednesday, October 12. Through this programme, CNN-News18 will recognise and award the achievements in categories that have come to define the Indian spirit — sports, entertainment, politics, startups, social change, and climate change.

The 12th edition of this marquee initiative will witness the ultimate recognition of India’s finest talent, and celebrate outstanding Indians who have in the last one year shone in their fields. This year sees a new catergory — Climate Warrior — to be awarded to individuals who are working on impactful and sustainable change.

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, will be chief guest at the ceremony, which will begin at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Here's a quick look at the different categories and their nominees:

Sports: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Lakshya Sen, Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen, R Praggnanandhaa.

Entertainment: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Team RRR, Vivek Agnihotri.

Startups: Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari (PhysicsWallah), Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy), Kamath Brothers (Zerodha), Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas (Zoho).

Social Change: Asha Workers, Dr Shankare Gowda, Hemkunt Foundation, Raju Kendre, Tajamul Islam.

Climate Warrior: Jadav Payeng, Jamuna Tudu, Marimuthu Yoganathan, Prasiddhi Singh, Sumaira Abdulali.

“Indian of the Year has amassed national and global acclaim because of the domains it has been exploring and the stalwarts it has been recognizing since its inception," Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor of CNN-News18, said.

The event will also be attended by celebrated personalities like Sania Mirza and Sonu Sood. Renowned folk and sufi singer Mame Khan, known for his powerful voice in various Bollywood hits, will perform at the event.

The CNN-News18 Indian of the Year awards are being presented in partnership with RP-Sanjiv Goekna Group and Reliance Industries Limited.