Closing Bell: Sensex surges 936 pts, Nifty reclaims 16,850 as market extends gains to 5th day

Indian equity benchmarks surged on Monday, led by financial and IT shares, making a big addition to the gains in the past four consecutive sessions. Globally, investors' focus shifted to major central bank meetings lined up for this week in anticipation of the beginning of hikes in pandemic-era rates.

The 30-scrip Sensex index rose 935.7 points or 1.7 percent to end at 56,486 and the broader Nifty50 settled at 16,871.3, up 240.9 points or 1.5 percent from its previous close.

Among blue-chip stocks, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC -- closing between 2.5 percent and 3.8 percent higher -- were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Indian Oil, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and HDFC Life -- declining between 1.2 percent and 2.6 percent -- were the worst hit among the 13 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

Broader markets finished the day mildly in the green, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.2 percent.

In the midcap and smallcap segments, CreditAccess, BSE, Hatsun Agro, Ingersoll-Rand and Ujjivan Financial -- rising around 4-15 percent -- were the top gainers. On the flipside, Sobha, Dhani Services, Welspun, Future Retail and Solara Active -- declining 4-6 percent -- were the top losers.

Overall market breadth favoured the bears, as 943 stocks rose on NSE as against 1,115 that fell.

Global markets

European shares began the day on a positive note on hopes of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, shrugging off deep losses in most Asian markets especially China amid renewed COVID lockdowns. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.3 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.9 percent. The benchmark 10-year US bond yield reached its highest level since mid-2019.