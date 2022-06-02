Closing Bell: Nifty shuts shop above 16,600 as indices rally for first time in 3 days

After a muted opening, Indian equity benchmark indices settled near the day's high on Thursday, rallying for the first time in three days.

The 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex closed at 55,818, up 437 points or 0.79 percent higher while the NSE, the Nifty50 shut shop at 16,628, up 105 points or 0.64 percent higher.

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Infosys, TCS, IndusInd Bank, and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Sensex pack.

HDFC, PowerGrid, HUL, HDFC Bank, L&T, and Kotak Bank, on the other hand, were among major losers.

The BSE MidCap index also ended 0.04 percent lower, while the BSE SmallCap index gained 0.6 percent at close.

Amid the sectoral indices, the BSE Energy and IT indices climbed 2.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. The BSE Auto index fell 0.65 percent.

