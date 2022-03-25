0

  • Closing Bell: Sensex drops 483 pts from day's high, Nifty50 gives up 17,200 dragged by IT stocks

Closing Bell: Sensex drops 483 pts from day's high, Nifty50 gives up 17,200 dragged by IT stocks

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The Sensex and the Nifty50 finished lower for the third session in a row, dragged by IT and consumer stocks though gains in oil & gas shares limited the downside.

Indian equity benchmarks ended a choppy session in the red dragged by IT and consumer shares, extending losses to a third straight session. Gains in oil & gas shares, however, lent some support.
Both headline indices indices finished the day down 0.4 percent. The 30-scrip Sensex index declined 233.5 points to settle at 57,362.2, retreating 483.2 points from its highest level of the day. The broader Nifty50 benchmark closed at 17,153, down 69.8 points from its previous close.
Globally, the Fed's hawkish mood, shifts in Chinese economic policy and ongoing ructions in commodity markets due to the Ukraine crisis were on investors' radar.
(This story will be updated shortly)
