Closing Bell: Sensex closes above 58,000 after 1 week, Nifty rises to 17,400

The Indian equity benchmark indices extended Wednesday's rally to close over 1 percent higher Thursday after a flat start, buoyed by gains in IT, media, and metal stocks. The broader markets also closed higher.

The 30-scrip Sensex once again closed above the 58,000-level, for the first time after November 25. It rose over 700 points to close at 58,461. The Nifty50 index also surged over 230 points to end at 17,400. Both mid-caps and small-caps closed in the green, with rising over 1 percent and half a percent, respectively. The market breadth in today' session favoured advances, with five stocks rising for every two that declined.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Adani Ports, HDFC, Power Grid, BPCL, Tech Mahindra led the gains, as each scrip rose over 2.5 to 4 percent. Only three blue chips closed in the red today -- ICICI Bank, Cipla, and Axis Bank.

All the sectors on NSE closed in the green, with Nifty IT surging over 2 percent. It was closely followed by Nifty Media and Metal indices as both rose over 1.5 percent. Nifty Auto, Financial Services, and Healthcare index closed the day over 1 percent higher. Nifty Bank rose half a percent, held back by ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Globally, European stock indexes opened lower, reversing gains from the previous session as a lack of information about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 left markets volatile, and as investors also bet on faster Fed tapering.

Markets first dropped on fears over the Omicron variant Friday last week, and since then have see-sawed as investors weighed up the possible impact of countries imposing new travel restrictions, amid signs that the new strain may be more contagious than previous variants. On Wednesday, US stocks started to bounce back but then fell after the first US case of the variant was confirmed.

The key information investors are waiting for is whether the spread of the virus translates into higher hospitalisations and any comments from vaccine-makers on how well vaccines work against this variant.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 0.2 percent on the day, having touched its lowest in 18 days. Europe's Stoxx 600 was down over 1 percent, mostly erasing gains from the previous session. The index was still above the low it reached on Tuesday. Wall Street futures are, however, pointing to recovery later in the session. S&P 500 e-minis is up over half a percent. Asia-Pacific stocks were trading mixed, with Japan's Nikkei slumping over half a percent. MSCI's broadest index of APAC stocks, sans Japan, was up over half a percent.

Over in commodities, crude oil prices stabled somewhat, from the lows of the previous session. Brent futures were last trading at $70.43, up over 1.5 percent. US oil futures were also up over 1 percent to $67.02.

With inputs from Reuters