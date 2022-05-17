Closing Bell: Nifty gains two days in a row for the first time in a nearly a month

Indian equity benchmark indices closed over 2 percent higher on Tuesday, aided by wide-spread buying across counters and a recovery in markets globally.

Read here India's wholesale inflation — measured via the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) — climbed to a record high of 15.08 percent in April on surging prices across segments from food to commodities. (

)

The 30-scrip Sensex closed 1,344.63 points higher or 2.54 percent up at 54,318.47, and the broader Nifty closed 417 points up or 2.63 percent higher at 16,259.30.

About 2,624 shares have advanced, 712 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Coal India, JSW Steel and ONGC were among the top Nifty gainers.

Read here) Debutant LIC listed at Rs 867.20 on the BSE, a discount of 8.6 percent as against the issue price of Rs 949. The stock touched a low of Rs 860.10, and then recovered and rallied to a high of Rs 920. (

The broader markets were also up in sync with the benchmark indices - the BSE MidCap and SmallCap gained 1.2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Amid sectoral indices, Nifty metal gained the most - up over 6 percent while Oil & Gas, Media, Auto, Bank - up 2-3 percent were the other major gainers.

Investors made Rs 12.2 lakh crore as market cap of BSE-listed companies increased to Rs 255.7 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Among other stocks, shares of ITC Ltd on Tuesday gained over 4 percent as investors expect a good set of fourth quarterly numbers from the company on the back of increased cigarette volume and revenue growth.