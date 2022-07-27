CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science, Commerce Result to be declared today: Here’s how to check

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is set to announce the Class 12 result today at 4 pm on its official website. The result will be released for Science and Commerce streams online mode on chseodisha.nic.in and other official portals.

Here is how to check the CHSE Class 12 Result 2022

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of the board at Go to the official result portal of the board at orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on ‘Odisha 12th Result 2022’ link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number in the specified fields

Step 4: Your CHSE HSC Class 12 exam result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your Class 12 scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The result can be checked on the following websites as well:

The board is also expected to release the science and commerce Odisha board class 12 result toppers list today along with the result.

This year, a total of 3,21,508 students appeared for the Odisha board Class 12 exams in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams. The exams were held between April 28 and May 31, 2022. About 78,077 students appeared for the Science stream exams and 24,136 students appeared for the Commerce stream exams, Hindustan Times reported.