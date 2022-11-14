    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Children's Day 2022: Kolkata boy wins 2022 Doodle for Google competition

    Children's Day 2022: Kolkata boy wins 2022 Doodle for Google competition

    Children's Day 2022: Kolkata boy wins 2022 Doodle for Google competition
    Shlok Mukherjee, a student of Delhi Public School in New Town, Kolkata, has been declared the winner of this year’s contest for his thoughtful and inspiring Doodle titled 'India on the center stage'

    As part of Children's Day celebrations in India, Google announced the winner of 2022 Doodle for Google competition.

    Shlok Mukherjee, a student of Delhi Public School in New Town, Kolkata, has been declared the winner of this year's contest for his thoughtful and inspiring doodle titled 'India on the centerstage' where he expresses hope for India's scientific advancements to achieve new heights in the coming years.

    Shlok believes that scientists in the country would develop their own eco-friendly robots for the good of humanity in the coming years. "India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in yoga and ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years," he wrote.

    Google will feature Shlok's Doodle on Google.co.in for 24 hours today, November 14.

    Mukherjee will also receive a college scholarship of Rs 5 lakh from Google and a technology package worth Rs 2 lakh for his school.

    This year, the theme for the Google Doodle contest was "In the next 25 years, my India will…." The tech giant received more than 1.15 lakh entries from school children in classes 1 to 10 from over 100 cities in India. According to Google, advancement of technology and sustainability were the common themes of the Doodles.

    The entries were judged by a panel, including actor and TV personality Neena Gupta, editor-in-chief of Tinkle Comics Kuriakose Vaisian, artist and entrepreneur Alika Bhat, YouTube Creators Slayypoint and the Google Doodle team, Google said in a press release.

    The team chose 20 finalists from across the nation after evaluating the entries based on “artistic merit, creativity, alignment with the contest theme, and uniqueness and novelty of approach”.

    The final 20 entries were showcased online for public voting. Apart from the national winner, Google has also announced four group winners. Kanakala Shrinika from Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Visakhapatnam; Divyanshi Singhal from Delhi Public School, Gurgaon; Pihu Kachhap from SGBM School, Ranchi; and Puppala Indira Jahnavi from Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Visakhapatnam won the Doodle for Google contest in other groups.

    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
