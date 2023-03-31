Chhattisgarh to provide unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 per month from April 1

Educated youth with a family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakhs per annum will be eligible for the monthly allowance scheme, and only one member of a family can apply.

The Chhattisgarh government is set to provide a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 2500 to the educated youth in the state from April 1, as per an official notification released on Friday. The scheme was announced during the state budget presentation and a provision of Rs 250 crore was allocated to provide the monthly allowance.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a Tweet, said that for convenience in registration, applications filed on any day of April will be considered as valid for providing the allowance from April 1.

हमारा हाथ, युवाओं के साथ छत्तीसगढ़ के शिक्षित युवाओं को 1 अप्रैल से 2500 रुपए प्रतिमाह बेरोजगारी भत्ता देने का आदेश जारी किया गया है।पंजीयन में सुगमता के लिए यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि अप्रैल माह में किसी भी दिन किए गये आवेदनों पर, घोषणा अनुसार, भत्ता 1 अप्रैल से ही देय होगा।— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) March 31, 2023

As per the official notification issued by the state government, unemployed youth who have passed class 12 would be entitled and eligible for a monthly allowance of Rs 2500.

To be eligible, the person must be enrolled in a self-employment guidance centre and any district employment guidance centre in Chhattisgarh.

Additionally, the applicant must have had his employment registration for at least two years as on April 1 of the year of application to be eligible for the allowance.

Unemployed youth who are family members of ministers, former ministers, chairman and former chairmen of municipal corporations and municipal councils, members of parliament and legislative assembly, are not eligible for the scheme.

All applicants need to apply in the prescribed format for the unemployment allowance. Once sanctioned, the allowance will be credited directly to the bank accounts of all eligible applicants.

As per the notification, the monthly allowance will be extended by the state government for the youth who can’t secure a job a year after receiving the monthly allowance. Moreover, those who have declined a job offer from the government or private sector, will not be eligible for the allowance.

The government’s Unemployment Allowance scheme was announced by CM Baghel during the presentation of the state’s annual budget. Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, tabled the Rs 1,21,500 crore budget for FY24 on March 6, 2023.

The CM, along with the scheme, also announced that monthly honorariums for Anganwadi workers, house guards, village kotwars and other employees will be increased.