Regarding cryptocurrencies, Munger believes that governments made a huge mistake in allowing their proliferation. He believes that cryptos are "worthless" and that they will only cause harm. According to Munger, nothing has done more good than traditional currencies, and it is ridiculous that anyone would choose to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is a man who never shies away from expressing his opinions. In an interview to CNBC, he made some strong statements on various topics, ranging from cryptocurrencies to Chinese stocks to the global political scenario.

Regarding cryptocurrencies, Munger believes that governments made a huge mistake in allowing their proliferation. He believes that cryptos are "worthless" and that they will only cause harm. According to Munger, nothing has done more good than traditional currencies, and it is ridiculous that anyone would choose to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Moving on to Chinese stocks, Munger believes that investors can find better value in Chinese stocks. In his view, there is extra risk associated with investing in Chinese stocks, but this risk is worth running because of the extra value that can be gained.

Also Read: Crypto market reacts to BUSD shutdown and experts predict the fate of stablecoins

Munger also believes that the Chinese leader is a smart, practical person. He noted that Ukraine was a cakewalk for Russia, but Taiwan is not, and he believes that Taiwan is off the table for a long time. His comments suggest that he believes that the situation between China and Taiwan is much more complex than the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Finally, Munger commented on the Chinese electric vehicle market. He noted that Tesla reduced its prices twice in China last year, while BYD increased its prices. Munger believes that BYD is much ahead of Tesla in China, and that BYD's manufacturing space would amount to a big percentage of Manhattan Island. This suggests that Munger is bullish on BYD and believes that the company has a bright future in the Chinese market.