Centre, J&K admin making efforts to provide relief to injured in Vaishno Devi shrine stampede: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the central government is in constant touch with the J&K Administration and full care is being taken towards the relief work for those injured in the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Speaking at a programme to release funds under the PM-KISAN scheme, Modi expressed his condolences and said he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Earlier in the day, Sinha said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the stampede in which at least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured.