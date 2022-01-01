Centre, J&K admin making efforts to provide relief to injured in Vaishno Devi shrine stampede: PM

0

By PTI | IST (Published)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the central government is in constant touch with the J&K Administration and all efforts are being made to provide relief to the injured in the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Modi expressed his condolences and said he had spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the central government is in constant touch with the J&K Administration and full care is being taken towards the relief work for those injured in the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Speaking at a programme to release funds under the PM-KISAN scheme, Modi expressed his condolences and said he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.
Earlier in the day, Sinha said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the stampede in which at least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured.
(Edited by : Thomas Abraham)
