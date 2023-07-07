The delegation highlighted the potential repercussions of implementing the UCC in Nagaland and stressed the importance of protecting the religious practices of the Christian community and tribal groups.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly assured a delegation of the Nagaland government that the tribals and Christians will be kept out of the purview of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Nagaland is predominantly a Christian state and it’s home to several ethnic and tribal groups.

A 12-member delegation of the Nagaland state government, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, met Shah on Wednesday, July 5, in Delhi and apprised him of the apprehensions over UCC among tribals, which may have a serious impact in a state like Nagaland, according to reports.

The delegation highlighted the potential repercussions of implementing the UCC in Nagaland and stressed the importance of protecting the religious practices of the Christian community and tribal groups, reported Hindustan Times.

“Responding to the concerns, he (Shah) in no uncertain terms assured the delegation that the Centre is actively considering for exemption of Christians and some tribal areas from the purview of the 22nd Law Commission’s exercise,” stated government spokesperson and minister KG Kenye in a release on Thursday.

However, no official statement regarding the development has been issued by the Union Home Ministry.

Earlier, the Law Commission sought feedback on the proposed UCC, which has received almost 2 million responses, according to reports. Further, a committee appointed by Uttarakhand on UCC finalised a draft of the law, which will be submitted to the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about UCC recently at a meeting with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers last week in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

However, many opposition parties, religious bodies and tribal groups have fiercely protested the move. Many tribal and ethnic groups across the states, political leaders and even chief ministers have also opposed the Centre’s move on the UCC.

This led to the head of the parliamentary panel on public grievances, law and justice, Sushil Modi, to back the demand for keeping the tribal communities and the northeastern states out of the purview of the UCC.

On the Nagaland issue, the delegation mentioned the protracted Naga political problem to Shah, emphasising the need for a swift resolution. They also discussed the proposal for the formation of the Frontier Naga Territory, (an autonomous council which would encompass six eastern districts of the state), which was made in response to the demand for the formation of a separate state by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation (ENPO).

It was confirmed that the negotiations are reaching a conclusive stage, and preparation for outlining the concept and structure of the new entity is ongoing, according to reports.