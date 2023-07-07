CNBC TV18
Centre considering exemption of Christians and Tribals from uniform civil code: Reports
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 6:26:42 PM IST (Published)

The delegation highlighted the potential repercussions of implementing the UCC in Nagaland and stressed the importance of protecting the religious practices of the Christian community and tribal groups.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly assured a delegation of the Nagaland government that the tribals and Christians will be kept out of the purview of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Nagaland is predominantly a Christian state and it’s home to several ethnic and tribal groups.

A 12-member delegation of the Nagaland state government, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, met Shah on Wednesday, July 5, in Delhi and apprised him of the apprehensions over UCC among tribals, which may have a serious impact in a state like Nagaland, according to reports.
The delegation highlighted the potential repercussions of implementing the UCC in Nagaland and stressed the importance of protecting the religious practices of the Christian community and tribal groups, reported Hindustan Times.
