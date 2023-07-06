Cement manufacturer Sanghi Industries downgraded to default for interest deferment, rating to be challenged

India Rating & Research has downgraded the credit rating of cement manufacturer Sanghi Industries to IND D, signalling possibility of default, following the deferment of interest payment on debts, the company said in a filing with the National Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 6.

The cement manufacturer has however contested the assessment, saying the deferment was approved by the Trustee, and said it will make necessary representation to appropriate authority to review or revise the said credit rating.

India Rating & Research downgraded four types of funding amounting to Rs 1,183 crore as IND D, which means the securities under this are in default or are expected to be in default soon.

Sanghi Industries said that due to Cyclone Biparjoy which hit Gujarat in June, the company had to remain shut for some time and due to this, had gotten the consent of the Debt Trustee to defer the interest payment of June 2023.

It had otherwise received adequate cashflow and had paid “all the interest due on its various financial facilities till June 30, 2023”, it said in the filing.

The decision for deferment of interest payment is to protect the interest of stakeholders at large and to meet any exigency and no default has occurred on the part of Company, it said.