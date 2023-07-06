Cement manufacturer Sanghi Industries downgraded to default for interest deferment, rating to be challenged

India Rating & Research has downgraded the credit rating of cement manufacturer Sanghi Industries to IND D, signalling possibility of default, following the deferment of interest payment on debts, the company said in a filing with the National Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 6.

The cement manufacturer has however contested the assessment, saying the deferment was approved by the Trustee, and said it will make necessary representation to appropriate authority to review or revise the said credit rating.

India Rating & Research downgraded four types of funding amounting to Rs 1,183 crore as IND D, which means the securities under this are in default or are expected to be in default soon.