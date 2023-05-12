Tinder-owner Match Group and Indian startups had asked the Competition Commission of India to probe Google’s new User Choice Billing (UCB) system, which they alleged was anti-competitive

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday said that an investigation is needed into allegations that service fee charged for in-app payments by tech giant Google breach a directive by the country's antitrust body, according to a Reuters report on Friday. The CCI has issued an order saying "it is of the opinion that an inquiry needs to be made."

Tinder-owner Match Group and Indian startups had asked the competition watchdog to probe Alphabet’s Google ’s new User Choice Billing (UCB) system, which they alleged was anti-competitive, the report said.

Earlier in February, Google had officially enabled all developers in India to use alternate payment methods to bill users for apps and services they sell on the company's apps marketplace. This happened after the American multinational published a list of changes to its policies, including allowing third party app store downloads on the Play Store, on January 25.

“In response to recent regulatory developments in India, we are now offering all developers the ability to offer an alternative billing system alongside Google Play’s for their mobile and tablet users in India. If a user pays through an alternative billing system, the Google Play service fee will be reduced by 4 percent," as per an update to the firm’s official Play Console Help support page.

Currently, Google charges a commission of 15 percent or 30 percent for developers, which depends on their annual Play Store revenue, for using its platform and payment tools. With this new update, developers using third-party payment services, such as any alternate payment gateway for paid apps, services and subscriptions, will get a 4 percent discount on the commission — which still leaves them liable to pay 11 percent or 26 percent in commission to Google, based on how much they earn from their apps.

The update comes after the CCI slapped Google with a hefty fine in October last year for abusive market dominance and anti-competitive conduct. Following this, the US tech giant has filed an appeal against the CCI verdict with the National Companies Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The NCLAT, meanwhile, has upheld the penalty imposed by the CCI on Google, for its anti-competitive conduct in the Android ecosystem.

A coalition of Indian startups led by advocacy group Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) had also urged the Delhi High Court to suspend Google's new user choice billing system in India. In its plea, which was reportedly filed last month, the ADIF has called for keeping the ‘implementation of Google's UCB (user choice billing) in abeyance’ until the CCI investigates big tech giant for not complying with the antitrust body.

