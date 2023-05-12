English
CCI wants probe into Google in-app payments fees: Report

By Meghna Sen  May 12, 2023 6:53:32 PM IST (Updated)

Tinder-owner Match Group and Indian startups had asked the Competition Commission of India to probe Google’s new User Choice Billing (UCB) system, which they alleged was anti-competitive

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday said that an investigation is needed into allegations that service fee charged for in-app payments by tech giant Google breach a directive by the country's antitrust body, according to a Reuters report on Friday. The CCI has issued an order saying "it is of the opinion that an inquiry needs to be made."

Tinder-owner Match Group and Indian startups had asked the competition watchdog to probe Alphabet’s Google’s new User Choice Billing (UCB) system, which they alleged was anti-competitive, the report said.
Earlier in February, Google had officially enabled all developers in India to use alternate payment methods to bill users for apps and services they sell on the company's apps marketplace. This happened after the American multinational published a list of changes to its policies, including allowing third party app store downloads on the Play Store, on January 25.
