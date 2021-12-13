CBSE drops passage from Class 10 English test paper after gender faux pas; details here

The Central Board Of Secondary Education has decided to withdraw a controversial passage from a question to test the comprehension skills of students appearing for first-term Class 10 board exam. The decision of the board came after the passage stereotyping women triggered a controversy. The question, asked in the English paper, featured a three-paragraph passage, one of which was not received well by students and parents.

Many alleged that the paragraph promoted "gender stereotyping" and was offensive to women. Following uproar CBSE announced on December 13 that it has dropped the question and decided to award full marks to all students for it and the accompanying questions.

The controversial passage featured in one of the three sets of papers of English Language and Literature that CBSE prepared for Class 10 board exams.

The final para of the passage read, “What people were slow to observe was that the emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent’s authority over the children. The mother did not exemplify the obedience upon which she still tried to insist… In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and the mother deprived herself, in fact of the means of discipline.” It had another sentence which read, “It was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones.”

Many people saw these references as “regressive” and examples of “gender stereotyping." The board referred the matter to a committee of subject experts, who debated the issue. The board said the passage has “received mixed reactions” from a few parents and students who stated that it appeared to “support regressive notions on family and allegedly promote gender stereotyping.”

Soon, the matter began taking a political hue. Some opposition leaders raised objections to the paragraph both inside and outside the Parliament. Speaking in Lok Sabha, on December 13, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi demanded that the passage be withdrawn by the board. Later, opposition parties walked out of the lower house. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also targeted the ruling BJP in a tweet over the issue.

“Most CBSE papers so far were too difficult and the comprehension passage in the English paper was downright disgusting. Typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth,” Rahul Gandhi said. “Hard work pays. Bigotry doesn’t,” he added.

CBSE has now announced that the passage has been dropped based on the recommendation of the subject experts. It said in a circular, on December 13, that the passage was “not in accordance with the guidelines of the board with regard to setting of question papers.”

According to CBSE, all students will be awarded full marks for this passage in all sets of question papers.