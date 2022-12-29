Cambodia hotel casino fire: 10 dead, over 50 injured, videos show people jumping out of windows | VISUALS

Cambodia hotel casino fire: Some photos showed groups desperately huddled on ledges as fierce flames surrounded them, news agency AFP reported.

At least 10 people died and over 50 were injured after a fire erupted at a casino complex at Cambodia's border with Thailand, provincial authorities in neighbouring Thailand said on Thursday. Eight people were reported missing and Thailand’s public broadcaster said dozens of Thais were trapped inside.

The fire broke out at about midnight on Wednesday at the Grand Diamond City Casino in the town of Poipet, according to Cambodian authorities, who have made no mention of casualties. Poipet's casinos are a draw for mainly Thai gamblers, Reuters reported.

Disturbing visual from the spot showed people jumping out of the hotel in Poipet Cambodia after they trapped by the fire. Some photos also showed groups desperately huddled on ledges as fierce flames surrounded them.

Alert: Disturbing visuals, views discretion required

Maj. Gen. Sithi Loh, police chief in Banteay Meanchey province, said 360 emergency personnel and 11 firetrucks were sent to the scene and rescue teams were looking for victims. "The cause of the blaze was not yet known. The casino employed about 400 workers," Sithi Loh was quoted by Associated Press as saying.

It reported that Cambodian authorities requested help to deal with the fire from Thailand, which sent five firetrucks and 10 rescue vans. Thai PBS cited reports that the Aranyaprathet Hospital’s emergency ward was full and other victims had to be sent to other hospitals.

Poipet in western Cambodia is opposite the more affluent Thai city of Aranyaprathet, and there is busy cross-border trade and tourism.