CAIT urges Madhya Pradesh CM to order arrest of Amazon officials accused in marijuana smuggling case

Traders’ body CAIT on Sunday urged Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to swiftly order the arrest of Amazon officials who were named as accused in an FIR in relation to marijuana smuggling through the online retailer.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) secretary-general Praveen Khandelwal, in a tweet on December 12, said, "MP Govt has shown the way how Govt works & expect it to create a landmark as to how law works."

It also called upon home minister Narottam Mishra to issue an order for the arrest of the accused officials.

“Traders across Country @CAITIndia strongly urge MP CM @ChouhanShivraj & HM @drnarottammisra to order arrest of Amazon officials who are named as accused in FIR. MP Govt has shown the way how Govt works & expect it to create a landmark as to how law works. @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal,” Khandelwal tweeted.

According to a moneycontrol report, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested two men with 20 kg of marijuana on November 14 and found they were using the Amazon India website to order and further smuggle the substance in the guise of stevia leaves, a natural sweetener, to other states.

The police in a statement said that executive directors of Amazon India were being named as accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act due to differences in answers in documents provided by the company in response to police questions and facts unearthed by discussion.The police, however, did not disclose how many executives were charged.

The police, who had previously summoned and spoken to Amazon executives in the case, estimate that about 1,000 kg of marijuana, worth roughly $148,000, was sold via Amazon, the report said.